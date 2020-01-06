Dorothy Dettbarn, 93, of Denison, formerly of Westside, died Friday, January 3, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, at the United Church in Westside with burial at the Westside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Westside.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Westside is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Linda, Lila, Larry and Leesa; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
