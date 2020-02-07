Monica Lynne Duncklee May 31, 1965 - January 25, 2020 Monica Lynne Duncklee, daughter of Leonard and Phyllis (Crane) Reis was born May 31, 1965 in Denison, Iowa. She was baptized at First United Methodist Church of Denison, Iowa. She graduated from Denison High School in 1983. She was united in marriage to Kevin Duncklee on June 1, 1985 where she was blessed with her 3 children shortly after. She found her most rewarding job at Casey's which she loved because she could talk all day. Monica also loved to cook. Her signature dish was beef and noodles. When she cooked she always made enough for everyone, including her "adopted" children, because her house was never empty. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Monica passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband Kevin as well as many other loved ones. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Sara and husband Derek Bohlmann of Charter Oak, Iowa, sons Shawn and Shane Duncklee of Charter Oak, Iowa, grandchildren Avery Lynne, Slater, Devynn, Stetsynn, and Gracelynn; brother Dale and wife Renee Reis of Denison, Iowa, sister Cindy and husband Tom Herrick of Anthon, Iowa, and sister Lou Ann and husband Ron Crook of Spencer, Iowa, along with many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. A Celebration of Life and prayer service was held at Boulders Conference Center in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 with Pastor David Loeschen celebrating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.