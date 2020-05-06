Private family services will be conducted for 96 year old Ellen Henningsen, 96, of Denison with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, May 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The public is invited to join the family at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens for the graveside service Friday, May 8, at 11:15 a.m., maintaining social distancing.
Survivors include two sons, Howard and John; two daughters, Beverly and Brenda; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
