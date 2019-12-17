Charles Edward Fielweber January 12, 1932 - December 11, 2019 Charles Edward, son of John Jacob (Jake) and Amelia (Wenzel) Fielweber was born January 12, 1932, at Manning, Iowa. He grew up in Manning and graduated from Manning High School in 1950. On January 20, 1952, Chuck was united in marriage with Marlyn Gruhn in Manning. Three children were born to this union. Chuck and Marlyn made their home in Manning where Chuck was a carpenter and operated a lumber business from 1960 until his retirement in 1992. Chuck was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, camping, fishing and playing cards. He served on the Manning City Council and was a charter member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. In 2015, Chuck and Marlyn became residents of the Manning Plaza, (now Accura Healthcare). He died there on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was 87 years, 10 months and 29 days of age. He was preceded in death by his parents Jake and Molly Fielweber; siblings: Arthur Fielweber; Arleen (Maynard) Tapps; Ermyle Fielweber; and Ellen Fielweber. Chuck is survived by his wife Marlyn Fielweber of Manning; three children: Clyde Fielweber of Omaha, Nebraska; Scott (Robin) Fielweber of St. Charles, Iowa; and Gwen (Bill) Jaquith of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; three grandchildren: Cole and Rachel Fielweber and Tyler Hahn; two nieces Constance (Steven) Ringlee of Ames and Susan (Doug) Rieder of Jefferson; other relatives and friends. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
