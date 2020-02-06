Frederick Neumann, 79, of Arcadia, died Wednesday, February 5, at his home.

Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with burial at Westside Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Survivors include his wife, Rodonna; four sons; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

