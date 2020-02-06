Frederick Neumann, 79, of Arcadia, died Wednesday, February 5, at his home.
Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with burial at Westside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include his wife, Rodonna; four sons; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
To send flowers to the family of Frederick Neumann, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.