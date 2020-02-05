Funeral services for Gabriel, infant son of Wes and Brooke Nordquist, of Council Bluffs, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
