Funeral services for Gale Segebart, 74, of Manilla will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla with burial at the Westside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three sons, Kevin, Brian and Brett; eight grandchildren; four sisters, Margene, Karen, Marsha and Debbie; and one brother, Alan.
