Funeral services Harold Segebart, 92, of Denison, are pending at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison which is in charge of arrangements.
He died Friday, April 17, at the home of his son, Kevin in Bennington, Nebraska.
Survivors include three sons, Steven, Kevin and Randy; one daughter, Marilyn; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Arlene and Mary Ann.
