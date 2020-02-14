Hass, Kirk

Kirk Lance Hass October 8, 1946 - February 5, 2020 Kirk Lance Hass was born October 8, 1946, in Denison, Iowa, the son of Harry and Anita Danielsen Hass. He passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Denison Care Center in Denison, Iowa, at the age of seventy-three. Kirk received his education in the Denison Community Schools, spending most of his life in Denison, but also living in Carroll and Harlan for a time. He loved to camp and hunt when he was younger. Kirk also enjoyed playing Yahtzee with his mom and sometimes with his nieces and nephews. Collecting and selling coins, sports cards and stamps was his passion. He enjoyed traveling out of town to coin shows and meeting a wide variety of people. He loved to meet and visit with people. Having a photographic memory, he was able to retain knowledge and was good at numbers and math. Kirk also enjoyed reading, especially Louis L'Amour westerns. Kirk was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anita Hass; grandparents, Leon and Mollie Hass and Ralph and Augusta Danielsen; and brother-in-law, Keith Haynes. Survivors include: two sisters, Portia Haynes of Van Meter, Iowa, and Brynne Cue and husband, David of Denison, Iowa; one brother, Nile Hass and wife, Jane of Rossville, Georgia; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangments.
Service information
Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Feb 18
Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
