Joyce Heide May 25, 1939 - January 2, 2020 Joyce Eleanor Heide was born in Carroll Iowa on May 25, 1939, the daughter of John and Lola (Baker) Schumacher. She died in Cincinnati Ohio on January 2, 2020. She married her husband, Darwin Heide, on November 29, 1958, and later moved to Mundelein Illinois, where they raised their two sons, Steven and David. Joyce was a secretary for Baxter International for many years before her retirement in 1990. After retirement, she developed an extensive interest in genealogy, and traced back five lines of her and Darwin's ancestors as far back as the 1700s and self-published her work. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 25 years. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Paul Schumacher and her brother-in-law Dennis Heide. Survivors include her sons Steven Heide (Mary) of Cincinnati OH, and David Heide (Tjen) of Owings, MD; four grandchildren Isabella, Connor, Matthew & John; sisters Dorothy Jorgensen (Don) of Lohrville, IA and Sheryl Tuschhoff (Ray) of Shawnee Mission, MO; and sisters-in-law Joan Johnson (Don) of Norfolk NE, and Donna Heide of Omaha NE. Joyce's family especially thanks that wonderful anonymous grieving family who on May 18, 1990 chose to donate their loved one's organs. Faced with only months to live in 1990, Joyce's failing heart was transplanted with a new heart at the Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago IL. She lived almost 30 more thankful years with it, and she always celebrated her "new heart day" every year on May 18.
