Helen Higgins, 88, of Carroll, formerly of Vail, died Tuesday, February 25, at Accura Healthcare in Carroll.
Mass of Christian Burial will being at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at the church on Thursday, February 28, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service. Visitation will resume at the church from 9-10:15 a.m. on Friday at the Church.
The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three children, Mike Higgins, of Sioux City and Bill Higgins and Kathy Kraus, both of Arcadia; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Nieland, of Lake View and sister in law Helen Leiting of Arcadia.
