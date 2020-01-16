Helen Houston, 74, of Dow City, died Friday, January 10, at Denison Care Center.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, at United Methodist Church in Dow City.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, January 20, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; one son, Joe; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pauline.
