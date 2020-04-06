Helen Mauritz, 95, died in Denison, on Sunday, April 5.
A private family graveside service will be conducted on Friday, April 10, at Kiron Cemetery.
Survivors include her children Forrest Mauritz, of Dubuque, Kathleen Engle, of Broomfield, CO, and Stanley Mauritz, of Storm Lake; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, H. Virginia Nelson, of Denison, and Elaine Duell, of Odebolt; and brothers, Howard Johnson, of Ames, and Wayne Johnson, of Racine, WI.
