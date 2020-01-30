Herman Neddermeyer Jr., 78, of Ute, died Wednesday, January 29, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute with burial at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Sara and Rita; and five grandchildren.

