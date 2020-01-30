Herman Neddermeyer Jr., 78, of Ute, died Wednesday, January 29, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute with burial at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Sara and Rita; and five grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Herman Neddermeyer, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.