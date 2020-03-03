Helen L. (Leiting) Higgins September 19, 1931 - February 25, 2020 Helen L., daughter of William and Helen (Brightwell) Leiting, was born September 19, 1931, in Arcadia, Iowa. She grew up at Arcadia and graduated from Arcadia High School. During school, she was active in cheerleading and basketball. After graduation, Helen worked at Ellerbroek's in Carroll and JC Penney in Boone. On October 27, 1955, Helen was united in marriage with Thomas Alfred Higgins at St. John's Catholic Church in Arcadia. Three children were born to this union. The family made their home in Vail. Besides raising her children, Helen worked as the school cook at Ar-We-Va Elementary School in Vail. Helen was an active member of St. Ann's Church, and the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Vail Community Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. Helen was an avid Hawkeye fan and enjoyed playing cards, bowling, dancing, and socializing with the Birthday Club. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and attending their activities. In November of 2018, Helen became a resident of Accura Healthcare of Carroll, where she passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was 88 years, 5 months and 6 days of age. Helen was preceded in death by her parents: William and Helen Leiting; husband Thomas Higgins; four infant children; two brothers Melvin (Marilyn) Leiting and Floyd Leiting. She is survived by three children: Mike Higgins and friend Stephanie Flannery of Sioux City; Bill Higgins and wife Sheila of Arcadia; Kathy Kraus and husband Brian of Arcadia; seven grandchildren: Cody (Kaitlin) Higgins, Shawn (Ellie) Higgins, Taylor Higgins and friend Cassie Ahrens, Tanner Higgins, Jacob (Kim) Kraus, Zachary Kraus and friend Cassidy Branning, and Hannah Kraus; five great-grandchildren: Ariana, Freya, Emery, Avery and Nora; a sister Connie (Paul) Nieland of Lake View; a sister-in-law Helen Leiting of Arcadia; and by several nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Ohde Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at ohdefuneralhome.com
