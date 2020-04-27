Irene E. Aikman, 100, of Manning, formerly of Denison, died in Council Bluffs on Saturday April 25.
A private family funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
Burial will be at Lincoln Township Cemetery in Gray preceding the funeral service.
Online broadcasting of the service will be available through the link on pauleyjones.com.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Aikman, of Quitman, Texas; her daughter, Joanne Madsen, of Clarksburg, West Virginia; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
