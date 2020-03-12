James Kenneth Boell, 50, of Manilla, died Saturday, March 7, at his daughter’s home in Mineola.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include four children, Marcenna Milner, of Mineola, Miles Boell and Marshall Boell, both of Kansas City, Kansas, and Morgan Boell, of Topeka, Kansas; four grandchildren; and five siblings, Lisa Swanson, of Council Bluffs, Marcy Boell and Curtis Boell, both of Harlan, Angie Voyna, of Grimes, and Kenneth Jr., of Manilla.
