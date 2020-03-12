James Werkmeister, 68, of Denison, died Wednesday, March 11, at his home.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake with burial at Wall Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; one son, Mickey; two daughters, Tina and Carrie; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and four sisters, Judie, Peggy, Linda and Marlys.

