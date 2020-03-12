James Werkmeister, 68, of Denison, died Wednesday, March 11, at his home.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake with burial at Wall Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; one son, Mickey; two daughters, Tina and Carrie; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and four sisters, Judie, Peggy, Linda and Marlys.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.