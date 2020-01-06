Jeannette Kuhlman, 79, of Carroll, formerly of Dow City, died Saturday, January 4, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, at the United Methodist Church in Dow City with burial at the Dow City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Rex; three daughters, Donna, Kristi and Kathy; six grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill and Keith.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeannette Kuhlman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.