Jeannette Kuhlman, 79, of Carroll, formerly of Dow City, died Saturday, January 4, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, at the United Methodist Church in Dow City with burial at the Dow City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Rex; three daughters, Donna, Kristi and Kathy; six grandchildren; and two brothers, Bill and Keith.
