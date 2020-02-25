Arlo "Pappy" Henry Jochims March 18, 1927 - February 19, 2020 Arlo "Pappy" Henry Jochims, age 92, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Funeral service were held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll with Pastor John Schauer officiating. Organist for the service was Abe Batten. Casket bearers were Louie Overmohle, Gene Nellesen, Jim Schreck, Dennis Rosdail, Randy Brockman and Dave Greteman. Graveside services were at 2:30 P.M. on Monday the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig with military honors by the Schleswig American Post 645. Arlo was born on March 18, 1927 on his family's farm south of Schleswig, IA, and was the son of Adolph and Amanda (Stockfleth) Jochims. When he was five years old, his family moved to a farm seven miles northwest of Denison. Pappy as he was affectionately known to most, attended Zion Lutheran School until the 8th grade and then graduated from Denison High School in 1944. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy in April of 1944 and served until July of 1946 stationed in Chicago and California. He was married to Barbara Brockman in 1947. To this union were born two children: Jeff and Jacqueline "Jackie". The couple made their home in Denison and Atlantic before moving to Carroll in 1948. They later divorced. Pappy worked for the Farner-Bocken Company for 40 years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Carroll American Legion. Pappy enjoyed bowling, playing golf, taking care of his duplex, and going for long walks with his dogs. He also enjoyed going on trips to California to visit his daughter. Pappy is survived by his children and their families: Jackie Jochims of West Covina, CA, and Jeff Jochims (Melissa) of West Des Moines; three grandchildren: Jennifer Ried (Jake) of Cumming, IA, Jayme Buck of Des Moines, and Josiah Jochims of West Des Moines; six great grandchildren: Makaila, Lillian, Nevaeh, Landon, Abel, and Alyvia; and several nieces and nephews. Pappy was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Clarence, Harvey, and Glenn "Rocky"; and five sisters: Hilda Lafrentz, Sadie Ernst, Leona Gehring, Alice Johnson, and Loraine Preul.
