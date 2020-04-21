Barbara Jochims June 24, 1928 - April 13, 2020 Barbara Jochims, a resident of Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa, and formerly of Carroll, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 91 at Select Hospital in Des Moines. Prior to placement at Bishop Drumm, Barbara resided in West Des Moines. Barbara was born on June 24, 1928 to the late Emil and Florence Brockman in Schleswig, Iowa. She worked in her father's creamery as a child, testing cream and eggs. She graduated from Schleswig High School in 1945 and continued her education at business school in Omaha, Nebraska. Barbara married Arlo (Pappy) Jochims in 1947 and moved to Carroll, Iowa in 1948. They raised two children: Jacqueline (Jackie) and Jeff. Barbara was a stay-at-home mom. She was very active in her children's lives for many years before re-entering the work force as an office manager at Iowa Electric Light, Power & Gas Company. She later worked at Commercial Savings Bank for ten years. Back in the day, she loved bowling and even captured the State of Iowa "All Events Tournament." She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital Auxiliary. Barbara resided briefly in Phoenix, Arizona, before moving to West Des Moines, Iowa in 1990. While being employed by her son's then business, American Professional Quilting System, Barbara enjoyed travelling throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Barbara highly valued her family and treasured every holiday and visit with them. She is survived by: her two children, Jacqueline (Jackie) Jochims of West Covina, California and Jeff Jochims (Melissa) of West Des Moines; three grandchildren, Jennifer Ried (Jake) of Cumming, Iowa, Jayme Buck of Des Moines and Josiah Jochims of West Des Moines; six great grandchildren, MaKaila, Nevaeh and Abel Buck, Lillian, Landon and Alyvia Ried, all of whom brought great joy to her life. Her brother, Bill Brockman of Schleswig; and two nephews, Kim Brockman of Schleswig and Terry Brockman of Denison, also survive her. Pandemic funeral and burial was held Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Huebner Funeral Home and Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. A fitting memorial service will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to the Jochims Family at 5508 Vista Drive, West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266.
