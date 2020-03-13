John Hast, 77, of Denison, died Thursday, March 12, at his home.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Grace Church in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Karol; one son, James; three daughters, Teresa, Pamela and Jennifer; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vernetta; and one brother, Phillip.

