John Hast, 77, of Denison, died Thursday, March 12, at his home.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Grace Church in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Karol; one son, James; three daughters, Teresa, Pamela and Jennifer; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vernetta; and one brother, Phillip.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.