John Zimmerman, 70, of Westphalia, died Wednesday, January 15, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia with burial at St. Boniface Cemetery in Westphalia.
A rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 20, at St. Boniface Parish Hall in Westphalia, followed by a visitation from 4-8 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Zimmerman, of Westphalia; four children, Brad Zimmerman, of Smithville, Missouri, Sarah Schumacher, of Harlan, Danny Zimmerman, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Julie Hartwell, of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren; three sisters, Maribeth Zimmerman, of Westphalia, Rita Macaulay, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sr. Jodelle Zimmerman, of Rock Valley; and three brothers, Rae Zimmerman, Paul Zimmerman and Phil Zimmerman, all of Westphalia.
