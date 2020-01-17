John Zimmerman, 70, of Westphalia, died Wednesday, January 15, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia with burial at St. Boniface Cemetery in Westphalia.

A rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 20, at St. Boniface Parish Hall in Westphalia, followed by a visitation from 4-8 p.m.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Zimmerman, of Westphalia; four children, Brad Zimmerman, of Smithville, Missouri, Sarah Schumacher, of Harlan, Danny Zimmerman, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Julie Hartwell, of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren; three sisters, Maribeth Zimmerman, of Westphalia, Rita Macaulay, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sr. Jodelle Zimmerman, of Rock Valley; and three brothers, Rae Zimmerman, Paul Zimmerman and Phil Zimmerman, all of Westphalia.

Service information

Jan 20
Rosary
Monday, January 20, 2020
3:00PM
St. Boniface Parish Hall - Westphalia, Iowa
Duren Street
Westphalia, IA 51578
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
St. Boniface Parish Hall - Westphalia, Iowa
Duren Street
Westphalia, IA 51578
Jan 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
10:30AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
403 Duren Street
Westphalia, IA 51578
