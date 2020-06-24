June Baker, 96, of Denison, died Monday, June 22.
A visitation with social distancing guidelines observed will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
A public funeral service with social distancing guidelines observed will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
A private family burial will immediately follow at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Survivors include her children Ross Baker of North Potomac, Maryland, Barbara Hougas, of Papillion, Nebraska, Robert Baker of Maple Grove, Minnesota; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
