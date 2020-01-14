Kay Olson, 84, of Denison, died Sunday, January 12, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will being at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou; two daughters, Lori and Shelly; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike; and one sister, Mary.
