Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT TO AFFECT COMMUTE WEDNESDAY MORNING... .AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE REMAIN FORECAST TO DEVELOP EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING OVER WESTERN IOWA AND SPREAD EAST AND NORTH THROUGH SUNRISE. THE AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE ARE LIKELY TO CAUSE A GLAZE OF ICE, ESPECIALLY ON UNTREATED SURFACES, AND IS LIKELY TO IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. VERY SLICK AND SLOW TRAVEL MAY RESULT WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE TO A FEW HUNDREDTHS AN INCH. * WHERE...CENTRAL TO NORTHERN IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROADS, BRIDGES AND SIDEWALKS WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN, USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, AND GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO GET TO YOUR DESTINATION. UNTREATED ROADWAYS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE ICY CONDITIONS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&