Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TO SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 3 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...SOUTHERN TO SOUTHWESTERN IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 3 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO 1 TO 3 MILES AT TIMES, WHICH MAY LEAD TO ADVERSE TRAVEL IMPACTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&