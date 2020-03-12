Kay Reese 82, died in Denison on Friday, March 6.
A public visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
A funeral service will follow the visitation, also at Immanuel Lutheran Church, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Morgan Township Cemetery in Schleswig.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Reese, of Denison; her daughters, Crystal Bretthauer, of Mapleton, and Kim Reese, of Oakland, Nebraska; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat Sharp, of Longmont, Colorado.
