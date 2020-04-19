Private family services for Keenan McClellan, 57, of Schleswig are being conducted with burial in Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Thursday, April 16, at his home near Schleswig.
Survivors include his wife, April; one daughter, Chelsey; one son, Tyler; six grandchildren; his parents, Wayland and Jan; one sister, D’Ann; and one brother, Cory.
