Kenneth Lueck, 87, of Denison, died Monday, January 13, at his home.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.
There is no visitation.
Survivors include his wife Barbara; four sons, Joel, Bill, Jay and Tom; and six grandchildren.
