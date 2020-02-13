Kirk Hass, 73, of Denison, died Wednesday, February 5, at Denison Care Center.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denson with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include two sisters, Portia and Brynne; and one brother, Nile.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Feb 18
Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
