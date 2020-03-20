Private (immediate family only) services for Korey Mesek, 51, of Ute, will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak with burial at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute.
There is no visitation.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.
He died Wednesday, Mach 18, at his home.
Survivors include his daughters, Mariah, Mandy and MaKenna; and two sisters, Kim and Kerry.
