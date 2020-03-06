Dale Fred Lenz March 31, 1937 - February 27, 2020 Dale Fred Lenz was born March 31, 1937, the son of Loren and Eunice Lenz, in Emmetsburg, Iowa. He passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, at the age of eighty-two. Dale was baptized into Christ May 8, 1937, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig and later confirmed his faith at that same church July 1, 1951. He was a member of the first class to be confirmed in the new church building. Dale received his education in the Schleswig school and graduated from Schleswig High School with the class of 1956. Following his graduation, Dale enlisted in the United States Navy May 29, 1956, and served his country on the USS Helena 4th Division, spending some time in Hawaii. He was honorably discharged May 29, 1958, when he returned home to help his father farm. Dale was united in marriage with Darlene Schmidt Dixon May 29, 1969, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. He was employed with an Ida Grove construction company and assisted in the building of the Westside school. Dale then began his career as a truck driver, driving first for Teut Brothers in Schleswig, for Crouse Cartage in Carroll and then for Farmland for twenty-three years after which he retired. Even though he retired from trucking, he couldn't drive past a truck stop without looking at the trucks. Dale enjoyed camping and was proud of the fact that he was able to travel to 49 states. He loved to watch television, especially westerns and Lawrence Welk, enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, and liked John Deere tractors. He was a good conversationalist and could talk to everybody. Dale's family was very special to him and he enjoyed spending time with them. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Eunice, and one daughter, Cindy. Survivors include: his wife, Darlene; one daughter, Christy and special friend, Greg; one son-in-law, Delaine; four grandchildren: Amy, Tony and wife, Joani, Brittany and husband, Patrick, and Dustin; seven great-grandchildren: Shelby and special friend, Jared, Ashton and special friend, Adam, Evan, Zoe, Sebastian, Grace and Saxyn; one sister, Diane Roecker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 11 A.M., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. David Loeschen officiated the service with interment in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig, Iowa. Organist Karen Kahl provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Amazing Grace," "How Great Thou Art" and "Abide With Me." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Byron Friedrichsen & Families. Serving as pallbearers were Sebastian Freund, Saxyn McCarthy, Dustin Martinez, Brittany Freund, Shelby Bryant, Ashton Bryant, Patrick Freund, Jared Wissler, Adam Murley, Grace Freund, Joanie Boger, Tony Boger, Evan Boger, Amy Boger and Zoe Boger. The family invited everyone to the church for fellowship and lunch provided by the Ladies Aid and catered by Staley's. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.