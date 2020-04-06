Lila Gustafson, 93, died in Ruthven on Friday, April 3.
A Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regulated public viewing will be take place on Wednesday, April 8, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
Due to the current guidelines regarding gatherings from the state of Iowa, the CDC and local officials, current social distancing recommendations will be observed and the number of visitors will be limited to 10 at any given time.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, at Kiron Cemetery.
Survivors include her son, Marc Gustafson, of Spencer; daughter, Mary Jo Litwiller, of Laurens; and two grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be distributed to Pine Lake Camps, Kiron Baptist Church and Special Youth Challenge.
