Private family services will be conducted for 92 year old Lois Duncan, 92, of Denison, with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, May 21, at her home.
The public is invited to join the family at St. Paul’s Cemetery (Ricketts Road), Charter Oak, for the graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, maintaining social distancing.
Survivors include one brother, Leonard Pithan, of Charter Oak.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.