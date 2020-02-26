Lorna Petersen, 85, of Denison, died Monday, February 24, Monday at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Vicki; one son, Jeffrey; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley.
To send flowers to the family of Lorna Petersen, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.