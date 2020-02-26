Lorna Petersen, 85, of Denison, died Monday, February 24, Monday at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include one daughter, Vicki; one son, Jeffrey; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley.

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1004 1st Avenue South
Denison, IA 51442
Mar 3
Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
10:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1004 1st Avenue South
Denison, IA 51442
