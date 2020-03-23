Private family services will be conducted for Louis Poggensee, 78, of Denison.
He died Saturday, March 21, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Missouri Valley.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include five brothers, Ernest, Edward, Robert, Donald and Herman.
