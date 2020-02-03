Lucretia “Lu” Kuhlmann, 66, of Monument, Colorado, died Sunday, January 26, at her home.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; four children, Kristin, Kevin, Margo and Alyssa; six grandchildren; and one sister, Debbie Mathews.
