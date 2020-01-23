Lyle Fleshner, 74, of Denison, died Wednesday, January 22, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; one son, Tom; one grandson; three adopted grandchildren; and one sister, Nadine.
