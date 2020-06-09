Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINS ACROSS EASTERN IOWA THROUGH MIDDAY... SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS EASTERN IOWA THROUGH MIDDAY, MAINLY ALONG AND EAST OF A CHARITON, TO NEWTON, TO WATERLOO LINE. A FEW SPOTS MAY SEE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO AN INCH IN AN HOUR PRODUCING LOW VISIBILITIES, PONDING WATER ON ROADS, AND EXACERBATING ONGOING PROBLEMS WITH WATER IN DITCHES AND FIELDS. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO SLOW DOWN IF THEY ENCOUNTER STANDING WATER ON ROADS, ESPECIALLY AT HIGHWAY SPEEDS TO AVOID HYDROPLANING. AS THE RAIN ENDS THIS AFTERNOON, IT WILL BE REPLACED BY GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WHICH MAY REACH GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH AT TIMES.