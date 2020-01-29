Marian Fitzsimmons, 88, of Vail, died Monday, January 27, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with a rosary at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Survivors include her husband, Fred; five children, Jeff, Jean, Ann, John and Jim; 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry and Lonni; and two sisters, Patty and Linda.
