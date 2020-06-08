Private family services will be conducted for Marilyn Jacobsen 87, of Odebolt.
The public is invited to join the family for graveside services at noon on Saturday, June 13, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Manilla with social distancing observed.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died May 13 at Odebolt Specialty Care in Odebolt.
Survivors include two sons, Dan Jacobsen, of Lake View, and Dave Jacobsen, of Odebolt; one daughter, Lynne Hutcheson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Stoen, of Fargo, North Dakota, and Janice Lakers, of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
