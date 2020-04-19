Private family services are being conducted for Marita Lingle, 77, of Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, April 17, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Survivors include one daughter, Jodi; one son, Bryan; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and seven sisters, Pat, Kathy, Kay, Beth, Debbie, Kelli and Kristi.
