Marjorie Ann Whited, 92, of Carroll and formerly of Denison, died Tuesday, February 25, at Swan Place in Carroll.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, John Whited, of Nevada, and Berton Whited, of Dallas Center; two daughters, Diana Whited, of Des Moines, and Marcia Whited, of Carroll; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lila Schroeder, of Manning, and Iva Hinze, of Carroll.
