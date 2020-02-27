Marjorie Ann Whited, 92, of Carroll and formerly of Denison, died Tuesday, February 25, at Swan Place in Carroll.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include two sons, John Whited, of Nevada, and Berton Whited, of Dallas Center; two daughters, Diana Whited, of Des Moines, and Marcia Whited, of Carroll; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lila Schroeder, of Manning, and Iva Hinze, of Carroll.

Service information

Mar 1
Family will greet friends
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home
1425 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:30AM
First United Methodist Church
113 South 14th Street
Denison, IA 51442
