Private family services will be conducted for Marlene Graham, 90, of Spencer, formerly of Denison, with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, May 5, at the Spencer Hospital.
The public is invited to join the family at the Deloit Cemetery for the graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, maintaining social distancing.
Survivors include one son, Richard Graham, of Spencer; one daughter, Debra Wilson, of Littleton, Colorado; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
