Weather Alert

ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO BRISK WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY. SITES ACROSS IOWA HAVE PERIODICALLY REPORTED GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH AND VERY LOW DEWPOINTS. SOME AREAS MAY APPROACH RED FLAG CRITERIA AT TIMES, BUT THE DEVELOPMENT OF WIDESPREAD RED FLAG CONDITIONS IS CURRENTLY NOT EXPECTED. THOSE WITH PLANNED BURNS SHOULD EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION OR CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE TIME TO BURN AS CONDITIONS MAY BECOME FAVORABLE FOR UNCONTROLLED FIRE SPREAD.