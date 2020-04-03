Private family memorial services will be conducted for Max Malone, 85, of Dow City with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery
He died Thursday, April 2, at his home.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Mae; his children, Peggy, Kathy and Timothy; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
