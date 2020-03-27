Korey Allen Meseck May 2, 1968 - March 18, 2020 Korey Allen Meseck was born May 2, 1968, the son of DuWayne and Marilyn Meseck. He died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home near Ute, Iowa, at the age of fifty-one. Korey was born in Onawa, Iowa. He was baptized in Christ May 19, 1968, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Ute and later confirmed there on April 4, 1982. He received his education at the Charter Oak-Ute Community School and graduated with the class of 1986. After completing his education he began his career of farming. He was united in marriage to Amy Dimig at St. Paul Lutheran Church on May 11, 1991. The couple made their home on the family farm north of Ute and were blessed with the birth of three daughters, Mariah Jo, Mandy Mae and MaKenna Kori. He owned and operated the AK Corral in Ute from 1993 to 2000 and the Dug Out from 2010 to 2012. At both places people raved about the food, service and good times. Korey coached little league baseball for one year and girls softball from 1987 to 2012. As a coach, he loved treating his players to a special end of the year trip. He was very proud of taking one softball team to San Diego in 2011 to play in a national championship. Watching his own daughters play softball was his pride and joy. In 2009, he traveled with them to Europe to watch them play. Korey was a sports fan and especially loved the Dallas Cowboys. Korey was a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he reorganized the LYF and served as their Youth Counselor for many years and also served on the Board of Education. He cherished the time he spent with his daughters, family and friends. He loved farming, cooking for other people, traveling, meeting new people, fishing, relaxing by his pool, playing with kids and raising Saint Bernard dogs. Korey enjoyed missionary work traveling to Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Ukraine. Korey was very generous and helped anyone in need. He was always there to give a helping hand and was very involved in the community. Had a heart of gold, just like his dad. Korey was preceded in death by his parents, DuWayne and Marilyn Meseck; grandparents, Walter and Vera and Allen and Florence; one brother, Kevin; two nephews, Jason and Jeremiah. Survivors include his daughters, Mariah and her husband, Ted, Mandy and friend Carter and MaKenna; two sisters, Kim and her husband, Bill and Kerry and her husband, Brian (Leon); many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Memorials may be offered to the Korey Meseck Memorial Fund. Private Family Services were held 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak, Iowa. Rev. Nathan Peitsch officiated the service with interment in the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. Recorded music selections included "How Great Thou Art" by Carrie Underwood, "God Knew Your Name" by Julian Socha and "Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone" by Chris Tomlin. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Korey's nieces and nephews: Tina Bernholtz, Jeremy Creese, Jenny Goslar, Adam Meseck, Luke Meseck, Cody Meseck, Kaley Lehan, Logan Vinke, Austin Leitz, Tia Anders, Matt Leitz and Tyler Leitz. The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak was in charge of arrangements.
