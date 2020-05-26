Michael D. Meyer August 13, 1949 - May 20, 2020 Michael D. Meyer, the son of John E. and Leone (Collins) Meyer, was born on the family farm in Mapleton, Iowa. Growing up on the farm, Mike loved working with livestock, especially his prize-winning bull. His hard work and dedication would show throughout his 4-H career earning multiple blue ribbons. After graduating from Mapleton High School with the class of 1967 he enlisted in August of the same year with the Air National Guard. He was deployed overseas during the Vietnam War where he worked as an instrument panel repairman on aircrafts. In 1969 he was honorably discharged from the service and returned home to work the farm with his family. On November 14, 1969, Mike was united in marriage to the love of his life Debra Jean Meyer. The couple were blessed with two sons, Chris and Nick. They shared nearly 50 years together before Deb's passing in June of 2019. Mike was employed for 20 years at Farmland in Denison, IA, where he was rightfully nicknamed "Speedy" by his coworkers. Mike took pride in working with his hands. Whether it was remodeling, working on automobiles, tinkering in the shop or building flower beds for his loving wife Deb, everything he built was built to last a lifetime. Deb's love of raised bed gardening soon became Mike's too. They took enormous pride in their gardening and sharing their Master Gardening skills with all. The couple enjoyed working together canning and freezing their bounty to share with family and friends. Mike had a passion for classic cars in which he shared with his sons. Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing and researching antique tractors. Mike's quick wit and charm will be missed by all friends and family of whom he held so close to his generous heart. Those left to cherish his memory include his two sons, Chris Meyer of Roseville, MN and Nick Meyer and wife Stacie of West Des Moines, IA; three grandchildren and one great grandchild; brother Jack Meyer and wife Wanda; and sister Marita Consolver. Mike is preceded in death by his parents John E. and Leone Meyer and wife Debra "Deb" Meyer.
Service information
May 27
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home - Mapleton
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
210 South 5th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
