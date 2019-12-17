Michael “Mike” Larson, 70, of Charter Oak, died Friday, December 13, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Mapleton.
Committal will follow at St. Clair Township Cemetery in Ute.
Military rites will be conducted by Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion & VFW Post 5605 of Ute, and Homer Hall Post No. 66 of the American Legion of Charter Oak.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Mapleton.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ute and Mapleton is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
