Private (immediate family only) memorial services for Miriam Szymczak, 86, of Odebolt, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.

There is no visitation.

She died Friday, March 13, at Odebolt Specialty Care.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Christine, Lisa, Paul, Mark and Matthew; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

