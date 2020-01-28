Monica Duncklee, 54, died at her home in Charter Oak on Saturday, January 25.
A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, with a prayer service starting at 5:30 p.m., both at Boulders Conference Center in Denison.
Survivors include her children, Sara Bohlmann, Shawn Duncklee and Shane Duncklee, all of Charter Oak; six grandchildren; a brother, Dale Reis, of Denison; and sisters, Cindy Herrick, of Anthon, and Lou Ann Crook, of Spencer.
