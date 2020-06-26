Alvin Gene Naeve May 3, 1939 - June 17, 2020 Alvin Gene Naeve was born to Hedwig Boysen Marth Naeve and Roy Naeve, one of a set of twins, on May 3rd, 1939. God called him home on June 17, 2020. He was baptized September 24th, 1939. Alvin attended country schools and a Lutheran school in Castana with his twin, Melvin Naeve. He was confirmed on April 3, 1955. Later graduated high school in Ute in 1959. Alvin married Charlene Hinkel at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ute on December 4, 1960. To this union two children were born; Jeffrey Gene on May 28, 1962 and Kimberley Suzanne on June 8, 1964. Alvin worked for the Hide Plant in Denison on the deflesher machine until going into business with Marlo Waterbury cleaning packing plants after the kill. He worked in this business for 10 years for Western Iowa Pork and 10 years for Jim's Wholesale Meats in Harlan until retirement. He loved family, friends, social events, the outdoors, nature, gardening, birds, animals and snow. He was an avid fisherman and could be found on a dock at Yellowsmoke Park. Survivors are wife Charlene, daughter Kim son-in-law Rick Rust, two brothers Ed Marth and Melvin Naeve & nieces & nephews. Deceased son Jeffery and all family members preceded in death. He was a very loving husband and father and will be missed by extensive beloved family members and friends. There will be a Celebration Of Life when the Corona Virus is over.
